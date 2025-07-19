Next Article
Ram Pothineni turns lyricist for 'Nuvvunte Chaale' from 'Andhra King'
Ram Pothineni just dropped his first-ever song as a lyricist with "Nuvvunte Chaale," the debut single from his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka. Besides writing the lyrics, he's also starring in the lead role.
The track, composed by Vivek and Mervin and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, is all about love and features some visually stunning scenes.
'Andhra King Taluka' wraps up final shoot
Andhra King Taluka is wrapping up its final shoot in Hyderabad, with a 10-day night schedule followed by 20 days for the big climax.
The movie stars Pothineni as Sagar, alongside Bhagyashree Borse and Upendra.
With cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni and editor Sreekar Prasad on board, expect top-notch visuals.
All this buzz is making Andhra King Taluka a highly talked-about release this year!