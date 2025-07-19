Ram Pothineni turns lyricist for 'Nuvvunte Chaale' from 'Andhra King' Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Ram Pothineni just dropped his first-ever song as a lyricist with "Nuvvunte Chaale," the debut single from his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka. Besides writing the lyrics, he's also starring in the lead role.

The track, composed by Vivek and Mervin and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, is all about love and features some visually stunning scenes.