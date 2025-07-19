Next Article
Unni Mukundan-Joshiy film goes on floors
Legendary director Joshiy is back with a fresh Malayalam action movie, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead.
Announced on Joshiy's birthday (July 17, 2025), the film is produced by Unni Mukundan Films and Einstin Media.
It's a big moment, bringing together Joshiy's commercial cinema legacy and Mukundan after his recent success with Marco.
Unni Mukundan is training hard in Dubai
Unni Mukundan is training hard in Dubai for what promises to be his most intense action role yet.
The script aims to mix classic Malayalam storytelling with modern action, hoping to set a new standard for the industry.
If you love seeing local cinema push boundaries—and want something that speaks to both longtime fans and newcomers—this one's worth keeping an eye on.