AirPods Pro 3 hide a powerful upgrade beneath the surface
What's the story
Apple's latest wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, come with a host of advanced features, including a heart rate monitor and improved noise cancellation. However, there's more than meets the eye. The new model also comes with an upgraded U2 chip in its case, which significantly improves location tracking capabilities through Apple's "Find My" app.
Enhanced tracking
U2 chip boosts locating range
The U2 chip in AirPods Pro 3 offers a much longer range for locating the earbuds. It is said to be three times more effective than its predecessor, the U1 chip. The technology was first seen in iPhone 15 and was mainly used for precise friend location sharing via the Find My app.
Future applications
New AirTag in the works
The introduction of the U2 chip isn't just limited to AirPods Pro 3. Apple is also working on a new version of its AirTag, which will use this advanced technology. The upgraded chip promises to bring enhanced precision finding capabilities to Apple's item tracker, further improving user experience across devices.
Information
Impressive battery life and availability
The AirPods Pro 3 also promises an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours in transparency mode, which is a significant improvement over its predecessor. The new model is already available for pre-order for ₹25,900 and will be up for grabs from September 19.