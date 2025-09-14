AirPods Pro 3 hide a powerful upgrade beneath the surface

Apple 's latest wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, come with a host of advanced features, including a heart rate monitor and improved noise cancellation. However, there's more than meets the eye. The new model also comes with an upgraded U2 chip in its case, which significantly improves location tracking capabilities through Apple's "Find My" app.

Enhanced tracking U2 chip boosts locating range The U2 chip in AirPods Pro 3 offers a much longer range for locating the earbuds. It is said to be three times more effective than its predecessor, the U1 chip. The technology was first seen in iPhone 15 and was mainly used for precise friend location sharing via the Find My app.

Future applications New AirTag in the works The introduction of the U2 chip isn't just limited to AirPods Pro 3. Apple is also working on a new version of its AirTag, which will use this advanced technology. The upgraded chip promises to bring enhanced precision finding capabilities to Apple's item tracker, further improving user experience across devices.