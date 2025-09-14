NASA's supersonic jet is ready for 1st-ever flight tests
NASA's X-59 supersonic jet is gearing up for its first-ever flight tests—a big step toward making fast air travel quieter.
The first flight will be a low loop at 386km/h to check the systems, then it'll go supersonic.
The goal? Swap out those ear-shattering sonic booms for a gentle "thump," so future jets can fly over land without breaking noise rules.
Safety comes 1st
The X-59 comes loaded with a system that tracks over 20,000 data points during every flight.
It's got digital fly-by-wire controls, backup electrical and hydraulic systems, an emergency restart feature, oxygen supply, high-altitude pressure suits, and even ejection seats borrowed from Air Force trainers—safety clearly comes first.
Community feedback will be key
Thanks to its unique design, the X-59 keeps noise levels significantly lower than regular sonic booms.
NASA wants to hear what communities think during these tests; their feedback could help change FAA rules and open the door for commercial supersonic flights over land in the coming years.