NASA's supersonic jet is ready for 1st-ever flight tests Technology Sep 14, 2025

NASA's X-59 supersonic jet is gearing up for its first-ever flight tests—a big step toward making fast air travel quieter.

The first flight will be a low loop at 386km/h to check the systems, then it'll go supersonic.

The goal? Swap out those ear-shattering sonic booms for a gentle "thump," so future jets can fly over land without breaking noise rules.