Gemini overtakes ChatGPT on App Store with 23M new users

Since the image editing tool's launch on August 26, Gemini has gained an impressive 23 million new users by September 9. The app is also performing well in Canada and the UK, with other Google apps such as Search and Maps continuing their dominance on US charts. This rapid growth shows the potential of Gemini as a leading player in the AI app market.

Image editing tool

Nano Banana image editing tool fuels success

The new AI image model in Gemini is designed to make more precise edits based on natural language requests from users. For instance, it can merge an image of a sofa, a living room photo, and a color palette into one cohesive render. It also maintains the consistency of faces and animals—something that most rival tools struggle with. Gemini offers users the ability to tweak up to 100 images a day for free users and 1,000 images for paid subscribers.