NASA bans Chinese nationals from space programs amid espionage concerns
What's the story
In a major policy shift, NASA has barred Chinese nationals with US visas from accessing its facilities, research programs, and internal networks. The decision underscores Washington's rising concerns over protecting America's space leadership amid growing competition with Beijing. The move comes after several espionage cases linked to the Chinese Communist regime in recent years.
Policy implementation
Chinese contractors and researchers locked out of systems
Chinese nationals who were working on NASA projects as contractors or researchers were informed about the access termination on September 5. Many of them were reportedly locked out of digital systems and barred from attending in-person or virtual meetings related to their work. The policy change was confirmed by NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens, who said it was taken to mitigate both physical and cybersecurity risks.
Security concerns
Decision part of broader trend in US
The decision comes amid increased scrutiny of Chinese nationals in US technology sectors. It is still unclear if a specific security breach triggered NASA's action. NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy recently said that the US must lead a "second space race," warning that China's lunar ambitions are militarily driven, not peaceful exploration efforts.