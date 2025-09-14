iPhone 18 rumor: Smaller Dynamic Island, no under-screen Face ID

The upcoming iPhone 18 series from Apple is likely to sport a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, according to rumors from the Weibo account Instant Digital. However, the new models will not come with under-screen Face ID or an under-screen front camera, instead featuring a visible front camera. The series will include the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Design evolution Dynamic Island speculation and all-glass iPhone The rumor of a smaller Dynamic Island was also floated for the iPhone 17 Pro models, but it didn't happen. Now, this design change is being speculated for the iPhone 18 series. It could be a move toward Apple's much-anticipated all-glass iPhone for its 20th anniversary. The company has been rumored to be working on under-screen Face ID since the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Feature delay Under-screen Face ID and front camera If the latest leak from Instant Digital is to be believed, under-screen Face ID won't make its debut until the iPhone 19 Pro models or later. This feature has been rumored for several generations of iPhones but remains elusive. The leak also states that none of the iPhone 18 models will come with an under-screen front camera.