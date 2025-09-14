iPhone 18 rumor: Smaller Dynamic Island, no under-screen Face ID
What's the story
The upcoming iPhone 18 series from Apple is likely to sport a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, according to rumors from the Weibo account Instant Digital. However, the new models will not come with under-screen Face ID or an under-screen front camera, instead featuring a visible front camera. The series will include the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.
Design evolution
Dynamic Island speculation and all-glass iPhone
The rumor of a smaller Dynamic Island was also floated for the iPhone 17 Pro models, but it didn't happen. Now, this design change is being speculated for the iPhone 18 series. It could be a move toward Apple's much-anticipated all-glass iPhone for its 20th anniversary. The company has been rumored to be working on under-screen Face ID since the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.
Feature delay
Under-screen Face ID and front camera
If the latest leak from Instant Digital is to be believed, under-screen Face ID won't make its debut until the iPhone 19 Pro models or later. This feature has been rumored for several generations of iPhones but remains elusive. The leak also states that none of the iPhone 18 models will come with an under-screen front camera.
Leak credibility
Instant Digital's track record with Apple leaks
Instant Digital, which has 1.5 million followers on Weibo, has a mixed record of predicting Apple features. The account accurately leaked details about the iPhone 17 Pro models' vapor chamber cooling system and the Yellow finish for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, some of its other predictions regarding iPhone 17 didn't come true.