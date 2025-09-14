India to host IEC General Meeting 2025

Key highlights of the meeting

India will take on a key role as Global Secretariat for Low Voltage Direct Current standardization, pushing forward clean energy solutions.

The meeting will feature more than 150 Technical and Management Committee meetings, along with a series of workshops focused on sustainability, AI, and e-mobility.

The IEC GM Exhibition (September 16-19) will spotlight electronics innovations and give Indian startups a chance to connect.

Plus, visitors can join a Digital Sustainability Pledge—each pledge means another tree planted for the planet.