India to host IEC General Meeting 2025
India is all set to host the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) from September 15-19, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries will gather to talk about global standards for a greener and more connected world—marking India's fourth time hosting since 1960.
Key highlights of the meeting
India will take on a key role as Global Secretariat for Low Voltage Direct Current standardization, pushing forward clean energy solutions.
The meeting will feature more than 150 Technical and Management Committee meetings, along with a series of workshops focused on sustainability, AI, and e-mobility.
The IEC GM Exhibition (September 16-19) will spotlight electronics innovations and give Indian startups a chance to connect.
Plus, visitors can join a Digital Sustainability Pledge—each pledge means another tree planted for the planet.