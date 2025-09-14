Tesla discontinues cheapest Cybertruck variant after just 5 months

The Long Range version of the Cybertruck was launched in April, but it came with a $10,000 higher price tag than initially expected. Along with the increased cost, Tesla also removed several features from this model. These included a power tonneau cover, adaptive suspension system, second-row touchscreen display, rear lightbar and truck bed outlets. The RWD version offered less towing capacity and payload capacity compared to other models due to its single motor setup.

Market impact

Cybertruck sales have witnessed a major slump

The removal of the Long Range model from Tesla's website comes as the federal tax credit for US EV buyers is set to expire at the end of this month. This makes the purchase of a Long Range model even less appealing. Notably, Tesla's overall Cybertruck sales have also witnessed a major slump. According to Cox Automotive data, only 4,306 Cybertrucks were sold in Q2 2023—a staggering over 50% decline from last year's same period.