Japanese automaker Honda has launched the new-generation CBR150R motorbike in Thailand. As for the highlights, it has a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade-inspired design, an all-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The tourer is offered in four colors options: Gray Red, Black Edition, Red Black and Black Red. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Honda CBR150R: At a glance

The 2020 Honda CBR150R has a fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It also comes with a split headlight cluster and eye-catching paintwork. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Honda CBR150R draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 17.1hp and 14.4Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Honda CBR150R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS as optional. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by preload-adjustable telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?