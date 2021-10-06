Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravana in 'Ramayana,' passes away

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 10:34 am

Arvind Trivedi is no more among us. RIP!

Arvind Trivedi, who had immortalized the role of Ravana in the landmark TV show Ramayana, passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 82. The veteran Gujarati and Hindi actor has appeared in many films and top rated soaps including Ramayana in his long career. Sunil Lahri, who had played the role of Lakshman in the mythological serial, offered his condolences.

Details

'I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman'

"Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is a very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul)." "I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman," Lahri wrote on Instagram.

Information

Trivedi was not keeping well for a long time

Several media reports suggested that Trivedi was not keeping well for a long time and was not even able to walk. "Uncle was unwell for past few years. Things only worsened over the past three years. He had to be admitted to the hospital a few times," said Kaustubh Trivedi, the veteran actor's nephew. Eventually, he died of multiple organ failure and heart attack.

Tribute

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Trivedi too

His nephew further said that Trivedi had returned from the hospital last month. He suffered a heart attacked at 9:30 pm yesterday and "died at his Kandivali residence in Mumbai." He will be laid to rest today. As soon as this news broke, a "saddened" Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter to pay tribute to the "Bhishmapitamah of Gujarati films."

Condolences

PM Narendra Modi remembered 'two talented actors' we lost recently

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the passing away of "two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works." "Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles. We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service," he wrote in two separate tweets, alongside posting two photos.

Twitter Post

Read the tweets here

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Career

Trivedi was also a BJP MP from Sabarkatha constituency

Trivedi had a prolific career lasting four decades in which he had done close to 300 films, in Hindi and Gujarati among others, and also acted in two other top rated serials apart from Ramayana. He was Yogi in Vikram Aur Betaal. Apart from this, he was also a BJP MP from 1991 to 1996, representing Sabarkatha constituency. May his soul rest in peace!