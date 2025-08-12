'I'm a proud vegetarian': Rupali Ganguly on meat-eating rumors

In August 2025, the Supreme Court ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be captured within eight weeks and moved to shelters, aiming to tackle rising dog attacks. The court also ordered that a helpline must be started for reporting dog bites and warned against anyone trying to block the move.

Strays are part of the community, says Ganguly

Ganguly pushed back against the ruling, calling it more like exile than kindness.

She shared that her own four dogs are all local breeds—not fancy ones—and that every stray she helps is vaccinated and sterilized.

For her, strays are part of the community: In many cultures, dogs protect temples and neighborhoods.

She believes they deserve care where they belong—not forced out.