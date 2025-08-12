'I'm a proud vegetarian': Rupali Ganguly on meat-eating rumors
TV actor Rupali Ganguly set the record straight after being accused of eating meat, saying, "I'm a proud vegetarian."
The rumors started when she openly criticized the Supreme Court's recent order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
She explained that she feeds homeless animals daily and supports shelters and gaushalas across India.
SC orders relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
In August 2025, the Supreme Court ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be captured within eight weeks and moved to shelters, aiming to tackle rising dog attacks.
The court also ordered that a helpline must be started for reporting dog bites and warned against anyone trying to block the move.
Strays are part of the community, says Ganguly
Ganguly pushed back against the ruling, calling it more like exile than kindness.
She shared that her own four dogs are all local breeds—not fancy ones—and that every stray she helps is vaccinated and sterilized.
For her, strays are part of the community: In many cultures, dogs protect temples and neighborhoods.
She believes they deserve care where they belong—not forced out.