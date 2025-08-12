Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar follow OMAD diet: What's that
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have both adopted the OMAD (One Meal A Day) trend.
The idea? You eat just one big meal, then fast for the other 23 hours.
SRK mentioned in an August 2024 interview that he often follows this routine, but he also urged fans to check with a doctor before trying it themselves.
Is OMAD a good option?
OMAD is basically a form of intermittent fasting that's caught on for its promise of quick results—think weight loss and better metabolism.
Karan Johar shared during an Instagram Live that it helps him manage his weight.
Some studies suggest perks like improved cholesterol and less inflammation, but experts warn it's pretty restrictive, so it isn't for everyone—even if your favorite celebs are doing it.