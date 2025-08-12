Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar follow OMAD diet: What's that Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have both adopted the OMAD (One Meal A Day) trend.

The idea? You eat just one big meal, then fast for the other 23 hours.

SRK mentioned in an August 2024 interview that he often follows this routine, but he also urged fans to check with a doctor before trying it themselves.