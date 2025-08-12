Next Article
Jaya Bachchan goes viral for rude selfie rejection
Jaya Bachchan, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party leader, is trending after a video showed her pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her at Delhi's Constitution Club.
The clip quickly spread online, with many people calling her reaction rude.
Her recent Parliament speech went viral too
This isn't the first time she's made headlines lately.
Just recently, Bachchan questioned the name "Operation Sindoor" during a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, pointing out how it might affect women.
She also called for more respectful dialogue in Parliament, saying, in part, "When a woman speaks, I never interrupt," after being cut off by other MPs.