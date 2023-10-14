'Logan' to 'Les Misérables': 5 Hugh Jackman's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Logan' to 'Les Misérables': 5 Hugh Jackman's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Oct 14, 202304:10 am

Marvel's Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman's best movies

Most of us have known and loved Hugh Jackman as Marvel's clawed superhero, Wolverine, which is touted to be his breakthrough role. But, he is one of the rare Hollywood gems who has mastered almost all genres throughout his three-decade career- from musicals and period dramas to actions and blockbuster films. Take a look at some of his best roles from his prolific career.

2/6

'Les Misérables' (2012)

In Tom Hooper's epic period musical film Les Misérables, Jackman delivered one of his most critically acclaimed performances. His portrayal of Jean Valjean, the ex-convict turned hero, was emotionally charged and captivating. Jackman's powerful singing voice and ability to convey the character's inner turmoil made his performance unforgettable. He brought depth and humanity to Valjean and earned an Oscar nomination for it.

3/6

'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the Oscar-nominated thriller film Prisoners stars Jackman, Viola Davis, Jake Gyllenhaal, Melissa Leo, Paul Dano, Maria Bellow, and Terrance Howard. In a hauntingly intense performance, Jackman portrays Keller Dover, a desperate father searching for his missing daughter. His ability to convey the character's anguish and determination was masterful and makes this a standout in his career.

4/6

'Logan' (2017)

As the iconic Wolverine, Jackman brought a raw and vulnerable portrayal of the old and weary mutant superhero, showcasing a depth of character rarely seen in this genre. Set in 2029, it follows Logan in a world where mutants are almost extinct living a quiet life. But, he has to rescue Laura, a mutant child being sought by scientists, when she asks for assistance.

5/6

'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Jackman's performance in Michael Gracey's biographical musical drama The Greatest Showman is a brilliant display of his multifaceted talent. As PT Barnum, he exuded charm and brought the larger-than-life character to life. Barnum was an entertainer who created Barnum & Bailey Circus, a traveling circus that was billed as the greatest show on earth. He captured the essence of Barnum's ambition and imagination perfectly.

6/6

'The Son' (2022)

Starring Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Quarshie, Anthony Hopkins (short appearance), and Zen McGrath, Florian Zeller's The Son is based on his 2017 namesake stage play. Jackman delivers a stellar performance as Peter whose life with a new partner and their newborn gets tangled as his ex-wife reappears unexpectedly with their teenage son who is dealing with depression.