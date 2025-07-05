'Might just be...': Ronit Roy reacts to 'Adaalat' S03 rumors
What's the story
Ronit Roy, a prominent figure in Indian television and cinema, has spoken about the rumored third season of his hit show Adaalat. The legal drama, which aired for two seasons with Roy as Advocate KD Pathak, is still fondly remembered by fans. When asked about Adaalat 3, Roy told TellyChakkar that he was unaware of any official plans for a comeback.
Actor's response
'It seems to be nothing more than...'
Roy said, "I am not aware of any official comeback. As far as I know, it might just be at the ideation stage. Right now, it seems to be nothing more than hearsay." Meanwhile, Roy can be seen on the big screen in Kajol's Maa. Additionally, he also recently bid goodbye to his role in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan as King Someshwar.
Career highlights
Take a look at his famous projects
Roy has had a remarkable career, starting with his lead role in Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. Since then he has gone on to do many significant roles in films and TV shows, like, Udaan (2010), Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (2018), and many more. Adaalat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay made him a household name. The gripping courtroom drama is streaming on SonyLIV.