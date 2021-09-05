England vs India: Rahul fined for showing dissent toward umpires

KL Rahul has been fined for showing dissent

India opener KL Rahul has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent toward the umpires in the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval. The incident took place in the morning session on Day 3 when Rahul was dismissed on 46. Notably, a demerit point has also been added to Rahul's disciplinary record. Here are further details.

A look at the details

Rahul is believed to have breached the Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match". The Indian opener has also received one demerit point for his actions. However, this is his first offense in the preceding 24-month period.

Rahul accepted the charges

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and match referee Chris Broad made the decision to penalize Rahul. The Indian batter accepted the charges leveled by the officials, which negated the need for a formal hearing.

How did the incident transpire?

The incident took place in the morning session on Day 3. Rahul was dismissed after he edged one off James Anderson in the 34th over of India's second innings. The original umpire's decision (not-out) was overturned by the third umpire as England reviewed the same. However, Rahul wasn't happy as he believed his bat had hit the pad, something which the ball-tracker couldn't pick.

Rahul has been among the run-scorers

Rahul has been impressive in the Test series so far. He was roped in for the series after an injury had ruled out Shubman Gill. Rahul slammed a terrific hundred at Lord's, which set up the foundation of India's historic win. He has scored 315 runs from four Tests at 39.38 so far. Rahul scored 46 in India's second innings at The Oval.