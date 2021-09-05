India finish with record 19 medals at Paralympics: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 07:07 pm

Krishna Nagar, on Sunday, won India's second-ever gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics. He extended India's tally of gold medals in Tokyo to five. Earlier in the day, shuttler Suhas Yathiraj won silver after losing the men's singles SL4 class final. India finished their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a total of 19 medals. This is their largest-ever medal haul at the Games.

Haul

India won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics

India registered a total of 19 medals in Tokyo. The tally includes five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. India's previous-best medal haul at the Paralympics came in Stoke Mandeville and New York (1984), and Rio (2016) - four each. Interestingly, India had bagged only four gold medals in the history of Paralympics before the Tokyo edition.

Medalists

Tokyo Paralympics: A look at India's medalists (gold and silver)

Here are India's medalists at the Tokyo Paralympics (gold and silver). Gold: Avani Lekhara (shooting), Sumit Antil (javelin throw), Manish Narwal (shooting), Pramod Bhagat (badminton), Krishna Nagar (badminton). Silver: Bhavina Patel (table tennis), Nishad Kumar (high jump), Devendra Jhajharia (javelin throw), Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw), Singhraj Adhana (shooting), M Thangavelu (high jump), Praveen Kumar (high jump), Suhas Yathiraj (badminton).

Information

Tokyo Paralympics: India's medalists (bronze)

Here are India's medalists at the Tokyo Paralympics (bronze): Sundar Gurjar (javelin throw), Singhraj Adhana (shooting), Sharad Kumar (high jump), Avani Lekhara (shooting), Harvinder Singh (archery), Manoj Sarkar (badminton)

Multiple

Avani and Singhraj won multiple medals

Shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics (R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event). She bagged her second medal, a bronze in R8 50m rifle 3P SH1 event. Avani became the first Indian woman to win multiple Paralympic medals. Besides Avani, shooter Singhraj Adhana also clinched two medals this time (bronze and silver).

Feats

Others who made history

Bhavina Patel became the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal. She clinched a historic silver medal after losing 0-3 to world number one Ying Zhou in the women's singles Class 4 final. Harvinder Singh became the first-ever Indian to win a medal in archery (bronze) at the Paralympics. Pramod Bhagat won the first-ever Paralympic gold for India in badminton.

Information

China claimed over 200 medals

India finished 24th among all nations with five gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. As many as eight of the total 19 medals came from archery. Meanwhile, China lead the tally with a total of 207 medals (96 gold medals).