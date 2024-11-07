Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks, known for his control and consistency, has reportedly signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the LA Angels.

The 34-year-old, who was the last remaining player from the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, had a 5.92 ERA in 2024 but improved to a 4.41 ERA from mid-July.

With a career record of 97-81 and a 3.68 ERA, Hendricks adds depth to the Angels' roster. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

In a shocking move, ex-Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the LA Angels after entering free agency (Image credit: X/@TalkinBaseball_)

MLB: Angels reportedly agree to one-year deal with Kyle Hendricks

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:27 pm Nov 07, 202405:27 pm

What's the story The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly signing veteran right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who spent his career with the Chicago Cubs, including helping them win the 2016 World Series. Known for his control and consistency on the mound, Hendricks brings experience and stability to the Angels' rotation. In this article, we detail the one-year deal, the 34-year's 2024 season, and his MLB career stats.

Deal

Angels reportedly sign Hendricks to one-year deal

Free agent veteran pitcher Hendricks has reportedly signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the LA Angels, though the team hasn't confirmed it. Hendricks, 34, would join recent acquisitions like Jorge Soler, Scott Kingery, and Ryan Noda, adding depth to their roster. Notably, he was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series championship, who won the team's first title since 1908.

2024 season

Pitcher's 2024 season with the Cubs

Hendricks posted a 5.92 ERA in 2024 with the Cubs, improving to a 4.41 ERA from mid-July after time in the bullpen. He capped the season with a standout 7⅓ shutout innings in late September, ending with 87 strikeouts (130.2 innings). The Cubs finished 83-79, tying with the Arizona Cardinals for second in their division, matching their previous year's record, but missed the playoffs.

Career stats

RHP's crunch career numbers across 11 seasons

In his career, Hendricks has achieved a 97-81 record with a 3.68 ERA, 1,259 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.18 over 1,580.1 innings. His postseason ERA of 3.12, including a 1.42 ERA in the 2016 playoffs, showcases his playoff resilience. Known for his control and consistency, Hendricks has been a valuable starter, contributing six complete games and four shutouts.

Early journey

Minor league and early MLB career

The Texas Rangers drafted Hendricks in 2011, launching his career with the Spokane Indians. In 2012, the Cubs acquired him in a trade involving Ryan Dempster. After excelling with the Tennessee Smokies and Iowa Cubs, Hendricks earned Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2013. He made his MLB debut in July 2014, following the Cubs' trade of Samardzija and Hammel.