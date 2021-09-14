Legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 06:10 pm

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. One of the greatest fast bowlers, Malinga, served Sri Lanka cricket for nearly 16 years. The 38-year-old, who led Sri Lanka to World T20 title in 2014, has over 100 wickets in all three formats of the game. Malinga played his last international against West Indies in March 2020.

Career

A look at his career

In a long-standing international career, Malinga registered exceptional numbers. He outfoxed the batsmen with his quirky action. Having represented Sri Lanka in 226 ODIs, he snapped up 338 wickets at an average of 28.87. The incredible tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls and 11 four-fors. Malinga also has 107 T20I and 101 Test wickets to his name at 20.79 and 33.15 respectively.

Information

Highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Till date, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. In fact, he is one of the two bowlers in T20I history to take 100 wickets (107). The likes of Shakib Al Hasan (106), Tim Southee (99), and Shahid Afridi (98) follow him.