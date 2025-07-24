England to play one practice match ahead of Ashes 2025-26

England will play a solitary official practice game against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth, before the all-important Ashes 2025-26. Cricket Australia confirmed the fixture as part of a three-match tour by the England Lions, which will run in tandem with the Ashes series in Australia. The three-day red-ball game is scheduled from November 13-15 at Lilac Hill, the home ground of Midland Guildford Cricket Club.

Tour details England Lions's tour of Australia As per ESPNcricinfo, the England Lions feature in three matches on their tour of Australia. After the game against England, they will face a Cricket Australia XI at Lilac Hill. The second match is likely to feature emerging "fringe Australian domestic and Under-19 players" not participating in the Shield round, starting November 22.

Information Schedule of England Lions Schedule of England Lions: November 13-15: England vs England Lions, Lilac Hill (Perth). November 21-24: CA XI vs England Lions, Lilac Hill (Perth), December 5-8: Australia A vs England Lions, Allan Border Field (Brisbane).