Movies that prove Jackie Chan is the king of action-comedy

Jackie Chan is an iconic actor whose unique mix of martial arts and comedy makes him one of the best in the action genre. His movies have entertained people all over the world, with his crazy stunts and charming on-screen persona. Here are five amazing action movies starring Chan, each giving an insight into his versatility and contribution to cinema.

Drive 1 'Police Story': A classic action film One of Chan's most acclaimed films, Police Story was released in 1985. The movie features him as a dedicated cop who takes on the world's most powerful crime syndicate. Not only is the movie celebrated for its intense action sequences, but also for its innovative stunts, including a memorable shopping mall chase. Police Story highlights Chan's martial arts prowess as well as his ability to pull off dangerous stunts without stunt doubles.

Drive 2 'Drunken Master': Martial arts comedy Released in 1978, Drunken Master is the martial arts comedy that made Chan an international star. In the movie, he plays Wong Fei-hung, who learns the art of a unique boxing style from his eccentric uncle. The film blends humor with amazing fight choreography, making it a gem in Chan's career. Drunken Master remains a favorite for its unique style, having influenced many subsequent martial arts films.

Drive 3 'Rumble in the Bronx': International breakthrough Rumble in the Bronx, released in 1995, was Chan's successful foray into the North American market. Set in New York City but filmed mostly in Vancouver, Canada, this movie has all the high-energy action scenes and comedic elements of Chan's style. The plot revolves around Keung as he fights local gangs while visiting family abroad. Its success opened doors for Chan's Hollywood projects.

Drive 4 'Rush Hour': East meets West comedy-action In Rush Hour (1998), Chan joined hands with Chris Tucker to deliver an entertaining mix of comedy and action. This film appealed globally across audiences from different cultures alike. Playing Inspector Lee opposite Detective Carter (Tucker), they set out on solving crimes together. Despite cultural differences, they take us through hilarious situations. These are laced with dynamic fighting scenes throughout their journey.