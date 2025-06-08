Colombian presidential candidate shot during campaign event
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot during a campaign event in Bogota's Fontibon district on Saturday.
The attack occurred while he was addressing supporters in a public park.
According to the Colombian national police, Uribe was shot three times, including twice in the head.
Bystanders captured footage showing him slumped over a car bonnet, bleeding from his injuries.
Medical response
Suspect arrested, firearm recovered from scene
Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan confirmed that Uribe is receiving emergency medical care at a local hospital.
The city's entire hospital network has been placed on alert for any possible transfers or additional medical needs.
A suspect in the shooting has been arrested, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Colombian police chief Gen Carlos Triana confirmed that a minor involved in the attack was apprehended and is being treated for a leg injury.
Presidential response
President Petro condemns attack
President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, calling it "an attack not only against his person, but also against democracy, freedom of thought and legitimate exercise of politics in Colombia."
He expressed solidarity with Uribe's family on social media, writing, "I don't know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost and of a wounded homeland."
Reward offered
Reward for information on accomplices
In light of the incident, Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a reward of around $700,000 for information leading to the capture of any accomplices.
Security leaders from both military and police forces are holding urgent meetings to address this situation.
Uribe is a right-wing senator and declared candidate for Colombia's 2026 presidential election with the Democratic Center party.
He is known for his strong opposition to President Petro's policies.
Career background
Investigation into attack underway
Uribe's political career has been shaped by personal tragedy; his mother, Diana Turbay, was kidnapped and killed in 1991 by Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel.
The Democratic Center party called Saturday's shooting "an unacceptable act of violence," highlighting the risks faced by political figures in Colombia.
As details continue to emerge, officials have promised a full investigation into the attack.
Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Colombia in May 2026.
