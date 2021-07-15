Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

There are several unbreakable records at the Olympics

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be starting from July 23 onwards behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The global sporting event may not have the buzz without fans but one expects the athletes to go all guns blazing in search of glory. Across Olympic editions, we have had many records that may never be broken. Here we decode the same.

Michael Phelps' 23 gold medals may never be surpassed

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps has been the most dominant sportsperson in the history of the Olympic sport. The legendary swimmer has won a staggering 23 gold medals in the global event. In total, Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals. He made his Olympics debut as a 15-year-old in 2000. He also holds the record for most Olympic medals won by a swimmer.

China's tally of 53 table tennis medals

China and table tennis is an association that has enjoyed a lot of success, especially at the Olympics. Table tennis was introduced in the Olympics in 1988. Since then, the nation has dominated the scenes, winning a total of 53 medals in the sport, including 28 gold, 17 silver, and 8 bronze. South Korea (second) have won 18 medals.

Ian Millar's record 10 Olympic appearances

Canadian equestrian Ian Millar has an Olympic record to his name of appearing at 10 Summer Games. Interestingly, he could have made it 11 in 2016 but his horse got injured. Millar's first appearance at the Olympics was in the 1972 Berlin Games. His final appearance was in the 2012 London Games. His tally looks unlikely to be broken by anyone ever.

Marjorie Gestring won a gold medal at just 13

In a unique record, American diver Marjorie Gestring was just 13 years old when she won gold in the three-meter springboard. Interestingly, she achieved the feat in front of Germany's leader Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. To win a medal at a very young age is remarkable and to do that being just 13 is unthinkable.

USA's massive records at Olympic Games

The United States of America have dominated the scenes when it comes to winning Olympic medals. The nation has won a total of 2,523 medals, which includes 1,022 gold medals, 795 silver, and 709 bronze. Germany follow suit with 1,346 medals. The USA's tally can never be matched by any nation. Notably, at the 1904 Olympics, the US sealed 239 medals (a record).