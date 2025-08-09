'War 2' to follow 'Pushpa 2's premium pricing model

Meanwhile, the film's runtime has been trimmed

Theaters are on board with the price hike, expecting crowds thanks to War 2's star cast and its place in the popular YRF Spy Universe.

Meanwhile, the CBFC has trimmed a few seconds from a song featuring Kiara Advani for certification—so the runtime is now about eight minutes shorter.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—and you can catch it in both regular and IMAX formats.