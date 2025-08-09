Next Article
'War 2' to follow 'Pushpa 2's premium pricing model
War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is set to hit theaters soon—and it's going big with its ticket prices.
Yash Raj Films has asked cinemas to use the same premium pricing model as Pushpa 2, banking on huge demand and the film's massive buzz.
Meanwhile, the film's runtime has been trimmed
Theaters are on board with the price hike, expecting crowds thanks to War 2's star cast and its place in the popular YRF Spy Universe.
Meanwhile, the CBFC has trimmed a few seconds from a song featuring Kiara Advani for certification—so the runtime is now about eight minutes shorter.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—and you can catch it in both regular and IMAX formats.