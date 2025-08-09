Next Article
'War 2' gets ready for release after 9 cuts
Before hitting theaters, War 2—starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR—had to make nine CBFC-ordered cuts to secure a U/A 16+ rating.
The edits wrapped up by August 8, so the film is all set for its August 14 release.
How the edits affected the film
CBFC trimmed down the length of some "sensual visuals" by half and muted or replaced a few dialogues and gestures they found inappropriate.
To keep things smooth for release, the filmmakers also shortened the movie by about eight minutes after consulting with the Revising Committee.
Now, with all changes done, War 2 is ready to bring back the action-packed world fans loved in the first film.