What's the story

The official trailer for the much-awaited film The Mehta Boys was unveiled on Wednesday.

The movie, which has received much acclaim at top film festivals around the globe, is the directorial debut of Boman Irani.

The two-minute and 26-second-long trailer gives a sneak peek into a complicated father-son relationship between Irani's character and his son Amay, played by Avinash Tiwary.

It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.