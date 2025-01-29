'Mehta Boys' trailer: Realistic look at a troubled father-son bond
What's the story
The official trailer for the much-awaited film The Mehta Boys was unveiled on Wednesday.
The movie, which has received much acclaim at top film festivals around the globe, is the directorial debut of Boman Irani.
The two-minute and 26-second-long trailer gives a sneak peek into a complicated father-son relationship between Irani's character and his son Amay, played by Avinash Tiwary.
It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.
Plot details
'The Mehta Boys' trailer: A heartwarming family drama
The Mehta Boys narrates a heartwarming story of Amay and his father trying to reconnect.
The official description of the trailer reads, "After the loss of his mother, Amay, a struggling young architect is forced to live for 48 hours with the one person he cannot stand, his father."
"It seems like a recipe for disaster. Wrong! It's much worse. Will the young architect crumble or will this bumpy ride help him rebuild his relationship with his crabby old man?"
Twitter Post
Checked out the trailer yet?
of love, understanding & second chances at the heart of it all 🫶#TheMehtaBoysOnPrime, Feb 7 pic.twitter.com/j8LyoFE2rC— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 29, 2025
More details
Meet other cast members of 'The Mehta Boys'
The trailer also introduces Shreya Chaudhry, known for her role in Bandish Bandits, as Zara, Amay's girlfriend, alongside Puja Sarup portraying Anu, Amay's sister.
The Mehta Boys is produced by Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.
The film has been co-written by Alex Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning writer of Birdman (2014).
This Hindi film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.