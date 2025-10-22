Chiranjeevi wins legal battle against online merch using his name
Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi just scored a win in Hyderabad's City Civil Court.
On September 26, 2024, the court granted him an injunction stopping over 30 online platforms from using his name, image, voice, or nicknames like "Mega Star" and "Chiru" without his consent.
Chiranjeevi spotted illegal use of his name, image
Chiranjeevi took legal action after spotting e-commerce sites and YouTube channels selling merch—like T-shirts and posters—with his photos or even AI-generated images.
The court pointed out that this kind of unauthorized use could trick people into thinking he supports these products, which could seriously damage his reputation.
Next hearing on October 27
Because things spread so fast online, the court acted quickly to block most of the accused platforms.
Government tech departments are temporarily exempt for now due to legal process rules.
The next hearing is set for October 27, 2025.