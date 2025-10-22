WPL 2026 auction set to be held in New Delhi

The impending Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for the 2026 season is set to take place in New Delhi. Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, Cricbuzz reported that the franchises have been informally informed about the location. The exact date for this mega event is still pending confirmation, but it is likely to fall between November 26 and 27.

Auction details Auction to be completed in a single day The player auction is expected to be completed in a single day. While it is being billed as a major event, the process won't be lengthy due to the limited number of teams and a maximum of 18 players. Up to 90 players could be up for auction, though most teams are expected to retain several players. All franchises have been instructed to submit their retained player lists by November 5.

Retention Guidelines issued for retention The WPL has issued guidelines for retention slabs, according to which the first player retained will receive ₹3.5 crore. Similarly, the second, third, fourth, and fifth retained players will receive ₹2.5 crore, ₹1.75 crore, ₹1 crore, and ₹50 lakh, respectively. If a team retains a maximum of five players, it will have ₹5.75 crore left in its purse, which the franchise can spend at the auction.

Pricing clarification Guideline price for players The BCCI has clarified that the guideline price is only for calculating the salary cap, while the actual amount paid to a player may differ from this. According to the board, the total amount of retained players will be added to the salary cap calculation. The guideline price for retaining a player without international experience has been fixed at ₹50 lakh. Each team can retain a maximum of two uncapped, three Indian capped, and two foreign players.