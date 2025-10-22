WPL 2026 auction set to be held in New Delhi
What's the story
The impending Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for the 2026 season is set to take place in New Delhi. Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, Cricbuzz reported that the franchises have been informally informed about the location. The exact date for this mega event is still pending confirmation, but it is likely to fall between November 26 and 27.
Auction details
Auction to be completed in a single day
The player auction is expected to be completed in a single day. While it is being billed as a major event, the process won't be lengthy due to the limited number of teams and a maximum of 18 players. Up to 90 players could be up for auction, though most teams are expected to retain several players. All franchises have been instructed to submit their retained player lists by November 5.
Retention
Guidelines issued for retention
The WPL has issued guidelines for retention slabs, according to which the first player retained will receive ₹3.5 crore. Similarly, the second, third, fourth, and fifth retained players will receive ₹2.5 crore, ₹1.75 crore, ₹1 crore, and ₹50 lakh, respectively. If a team retains a maximum of five players, it will have ₹5.75 crore left in its purse, which the franchise can spend at the auction.
Pricing clarification
Guideline price for players
The BCCI has clarified that the guideline price is only for calculating the salary cap, while the actual amount paid to a player may differ from this. According to the board, the total amount of retained players will be added to the salary cap calculation. The guideline price for retaining a player without international experience has been fixed at ₹50 lakh. Each team can retain a maximum of two uncapped, three Indian capped, and two foreign players.
RTM rules
Right to Match options
The BCCI has also given five Right to Match (RTM) options, but these depend on how many players a franchise retains. For every player retained, one RTM option will be lost. If a side retains five players, it won't have any RTM left for the auction. However, a team going into the auction without any retentions can use its RTMs for up to five of its players.