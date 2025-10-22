Why Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for West Indies Tests

Sarfaraz Khan , India's contracted cricketer, has not played in a Test match since the home series against New Zealand in 2024. He is currently part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad but was not picked for the upcoming India A series against South Africa A. This has raised concerns among fans about his future in the national team for the home Test season.

Fitness issues NOC delay caused Sarfaraz's exclusion from the West Indies tour Sarfaraz was omitted from the West Indies tour due to injury concerns. However, a recent social media post hinted at his full fitness, leading to some confusion. According to reports from Express Sports, Sarfaraz did not receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from BCCI's Center of Excellence until September 27, while the squad was announced on September 25.

Prospects Speculations about Sarfaraz's future in national team The exclusion from the West Indies series and the India A squad has led to speculations about Sarfaraz's future in the national team. Reports suggest that he wasn't chosen for the West Indies tour as he was not match-fit and had not cleared his fitness test in time with the Center of Excellence (COE).

Performance review Sarfaraz dropped for England Test series Sarfraz is vying for a national comeback. He was excluded from the England Test series this year. The 27-year-old was part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia but didn't get a chance to play in any of the five matches. Sarfaraz's last appearance in Tests was during New Zealand's tour of India last year. He scored a brilliant 150 in Bengaluru but managed just 21 runs in four innings thereafter.