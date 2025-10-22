Asia Cup: Mohsin Naqvi urges BCCI to collect trophy

The Asia Cup trophy saga continues as the Pakistan Cricket Board and Asian Cricket Council chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India 's latest request. The Indian cricket board had officially requested Naqvi to return the Asia Cup trophy to India. Notably, the trophy has been at ACC's Dubai headquarters since India beat Pakistan in the final on September 29. The matter will escalate to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if not resolved.

Trophy retrieval Naqvi's suggestion to BCCI Naqvi responded to a letter from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, ACC representative Rajeev Shukla, and other member boards. The letter demanded the trophy be handed over to India. However, defending himself again, Naqvi said that someone from the BCCI should come to Dubai and collect it personally. This suggestion was rejected by the Indian board, which could lead to an ICC meeting next month.

Trophy custody Trophy safe in Dubai In his letter, Naqvi clarified that the Asia Cup trophy is in safe custody at ACC's Dubai headquarters. He also assured that it would be handed over to an authorized BCCI office holder and any available participating player. The handover would be a grand event with media coverage, following established practices and respecting the spirit of cricket.

Presentation ceremony Indian players' refusal to accept the trophy Naqvi also addressed India's refusal to accept the trophy during the post-match presentation ceremony. The PCB chief added that the officials were made to wait for 40 minutes before a BCCI representative informed them about their decision. The ACC president waited with distinguished guests for nearly an hour, hoping that politics wouldn't ruin the integrity of the presentation ceremony.