By the numbers: Have Sinner, Alcaraz won Paris Masters?
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the top two men's players currently, have been dominating tennis of late. The last eight Grand Slam titles have belonged to either Alcaraz or Sinner. They have more than 20 ATP titles each. The duo is now expected to grace the impending Paris Masters, starting October 25. Have they ever won the hard-court tournament?
Record
How Sinner and Alcaraz have fared
Sinner, who has been acing the hard-court events, has a dismal 1-2 win-loss record at the Paris Masters. His only win came against Mackenzie McDonald in the 2023 edition. Notably, the Italian star lost to Alcaraz in 2021. Alcaraz, who is yet to reach the Paris Masters semi-final, has a 5-4 record. He had a first-round exit in 2023.
Do you know?
Who owns the most titles?
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, who recently pulled out of the Paris Masters, has won the most titles here (7). He has also played the most finals (9). Notably, Djokovic won three successive Paris Masters titles - 2013, 2014, and 2015.
Masters 1000 record
Masters 1000 tournaments: Sinner vs Alcaraz
Sinner has won four Masters 1000 titles in his career so far. Each of those titles has come on hard courts - Canada (2023), Miami (2024), Cincinnati (2024), and Shanghai (2024). He has a win-loss record of 89-29 at Masters 1000 tournaments. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has won eight Masters 1000 trophies in his illustrious career. The Spaniard is 84-23 in these tournaments.