By the numbers: Have Sinner, Alcaraz won Paris Masters?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner , the top two men's players currently, have been dominating tennis of late. The last eight Grand Slam titles have belonged to either Alcaraz or Sinner. They have more than 20 ATP titles each. The duo is now expected to grace the impending Paris Masters, starting October 25. Have they ever won the hard-court tournament?

Record How Sinner and Alcaraz have fared Sinner, who has been acing the hard-court events, has a dismal 1-2 win-loss record at the Paris Masters. His only win came against Mackenzie McDonald in the 2023 edition. Notably, the Italian star lost to Alcaraz in 2021. Alcaraz, who is yet to reach the Paris Masters semi-final, has a 5-4 record. He had a first-round exit in 2023.

Do you know? Who owns the most titles? Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, who recently pulled out of the Paris Masters, has won the most titles here (7). He has also played the most finals (9). Notably, Djokovic won three successive Paris Masters titles - 2013, 2014, and 2015.