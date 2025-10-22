How has Team India fared at Adelaide Oval in ODIs?

After losing the opener, India eye a comeback in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series against Australia. The iconic Adelaide Oval will host the fixture on October 23. This venue has been a happy hunting ground for India, who have won nine out of 15 ODIs played here. However, they have a poor record against Australia at this venue, having won just two out of six encounters.

Historical performance India's ODI record at Adelaide Oval India's first ODI at Adelaide Oval was in 1980, and they have since played 15 matches there. Out of these, they have won nine, lost five, and one ended in a tie. The last time India played an ODI at this venue was in 2019 against Australia, which they won by six wickets. Notably, India also defeated Pakistan here during the 2025 ICC ODI World Cup.

Information India vs Australia on this ground India have faced Australia six times in ODIs at the iconic Adelaide Oval. The Men in Yellow have a 4-2 lead over India in this regard. Although Australia have a superior record, they haven't beaten India at Adelaide Oval since February 2008.

Runs Most ODI runs for India here Adelaide Oval has been Virat Kohli's favored ground across formats. He owns two tons in four ODIs here, having slammed 244 runs at an incredible average of 61.00. One of the tons came against Australia in 2019. In terms of ODI runs for India in Adelaide, Kohli is only behind his former skipper, MS Dhoni. The latter owns 262 runs at 131.00 here.