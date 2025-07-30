Jason Statham's 5 best action movies you can't miss

Jason Statham is one of the most popular actors, especially when it comes to high-octane films. The Fast and Furious star is known for his intense fight sequences, high-speed chases, and thrilling plots. If you love action movies, then Statham's filmography gives you plenty of options to choose from. Here are five must-watch action movies featuring Jason Statham, showcasing his talent and charisma.

High-octane thrills 'The Transporter' series The Transporter series is a staple of Statham's career. In these, he essayed the role of Frank Martin, a professional driver who delivers packages without question asked. The series is characterized by fast-paced car chases and well-choreographed fight sequences. With every installment, we get to see Frank navigate dangerous situations with precision and skill, delivering adrenaline-pumping action.

Non-stop action 'Crank' In Crank, Statham plays Chev Chelios, a hitman who must keep his adrenaline levels high to stay alive after being poisoned. The movie is packed with non-stop action from start to finish as Chev races against time to find an antidote. The unique premise and energetic execution make Crank an exhilarating watch for fans of high-stakes thrillers.

Star-studded ensemble 'The Expendables' series Starring alongside other iconic action stars, Statham shines in The Expendables series as Lee Christmas. The films bring together a team of elite mercenaries on dangerous missions across the globe. Known for explosive set pieces and camaraderie among the cast members, this series offers plenty of excitement for those who enjoy ensemble-driven action movies.

Intense rescue mission 'Safe' In Safe, Statham plays an ex-cop turned cage fighter, Luke Wright, who gets embroiled in a battle to save a young girl from corrupt elements who want her mathematical skills for their own criminal activities. The movie has an action-packed plot with the emotional undertones of Luke battling against all odds to keep her safe, and exposing deeper conspiracies along the way.