Is Allu Arjun-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film happening?
What's the story
The much-anticipated team-up between Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may have been shelved due to scheduling conflicts.
In March 2023, Reddy Vanga's banner and T-Series announced the big collaboration with Arjun.
But little has progressed since then.
Now, a report by Mid-Day suggests that the film is on hold as both Arjun and Reddy Vanga are currently busy with other commitments.
Scheduling conflicts
'Nothing was locked...': Insider
A Hyderabad-based trade insider told the portal, "The film was in discussion for long, but nothing was locked — neither the script nor the dates."
"With Deepika (Padukone) having come on board the Atlee film, the working title of which is AA22xA6, Allu has shifted his focus to it. His calendar is packed with this fantasy actioner, followed by another project."
Director's commitments
Reddy Vanga is busy with 'Spirit' and other projects
Reddy Vanga, who is currently in pre-production for Spirit, is also said to be booked till 2027. He has another project titled Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor after Spirit.
Meanwhile, there are reports that Jr NTR might replace Arjun in Reddy Vanga's film.
This news comes weeks after Reddy Vanga reportedly parted ways with Padukone on the Prabhas-starrer Spirit due to her work demands not aligning with his vision.
Controversy
Reddy Vanga and Padukone's 'dirty PR games' saga
Although the Pathaan star never publicly confirmed quitting the Reddy Vanga film, the director indirectly slammed Padukone on X, accusing her of playing "dirty PR games."
He wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"
New collaboration
Arjun, Padukone to star in Atlee's 'AA22xA6'
Reddy Vanga had accused Padukone of leaking Spirit's plot to the media, which the journalist who broke the story later denied.
Many celebrities even supported Padukone's alleged demands, and amid all this, Arjun announced his collaboration with Padukone in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6.
Earlier speculations suggested it would be a two-hero film, but Arjun's team later clarified that he will play dual roles in the movie.
The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2025 and release in 2026.