What's the story

The much-anticipated team-up between Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may have been shelved due to scheduling conflicts.

In March 2023, Reddy Vanga's banner and T-Series announced the big collaboration with Arjun.

But little has progressed since then.

Now, a report by Mid-Day suggests that the film is on hold as both Arjun and Reddy Vanga are currently busy with other commitments.