Rashmika Mandanna announces first solo headliner, 'Mysaa'

Rashmika Mandanna has announced her next project, titled Mysaa. The actor shared the first-look poster of the film on social media on Friday, calling it a world she has "never stepped into" and a version of herself that she "hadn't met until now." In the poster, she appears furious and fearsome, holding a weapon covered in blood.

Actor's sentiments 'I am so nervous and super excited...,' wrote Mandanna Mandanna took to social media to express her excitement and nervousness about the project. She wrote, "I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating.. This is just the beginning." The film marks Mandanna's first solo headliner and is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle. It is produced by Unformulla Films.

Film details What more do we know about 'Mysaa?' On Thursday, the makers of Mysaa shared a poster that described her character as someone who is "hunted, wounded, unbroken." The film seems to be set in a forest where Mandanna's character is being chased. The film will be released in multiple languages and has been described as an action-packed drama. It will be interesting to see Mandanna's fierce avatar in this new role.

I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…

And this… This is one of those..❤️



A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now..

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2025