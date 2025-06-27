These Tilda Swinton roles show why she's a screen legend

Versatile actor Tilda Swinton is lauded for her incredible ability to transform into characters of all kinds. Her decades-long career includes roles from fantasy to heart-wrenching stories. They have not just established the breadth of her talent but also left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Here's looking at five of her most iconic roles, highlighting her amazing talent and contributions to cinema.

Gender fluidity 'Orlando' - A timeless transformation In Orlando, Swinton portrays the titular character who transcends time and gender boundaries. The movie, adapted from Virginia Woolf's novel, features Swinton seamlessly playing a character who shifts from male to female over centuries. Her portrayal captures the very essence of fluidity and timelessness, rendering it one of her most unforgettable roles.

Fantasy antagonist 'The Chronicles of Narnia...' Swinton plays the role of Jadis, the White Witch, in this adaptation of C.S. Lewis's classic novel, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Her performance as the cold-hearted villain makes for an intense screen presence. With an icy demeanor and commanding presence, Swinton's performance gives depth to this fantasy antagonist.

Legal drama 'Michael Clayton' - A corporate powerhouse In Michael Clayton, Swinton plays Karen Crowder, a corporate lawyer caught up in legal battles. Her performance won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The role is a testament to her ability to portray vulnerability underneath a mask of power and control in a high-stakes environment.

Psychological drama 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' - A mother's struggle Swinton gives a stellar performance as Eva Khatchadourian in We Need to Talk About Kevin. It is a psychological drama about motherhood and tragedy. There is a nuance to her performance that makes it easier to imagine what it would be like to deal with guilt and grief. She traverses through familial relationships in the worst of circumstances.