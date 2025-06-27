Ranveer Singh to join Maddock's horror-comedy universe? 

A source close to the development said, "Ranveer has been in conversations with Dinesh for a while. He was at the Maddock office last week." "The makers wanted a fresh energy to drive the next chapter, and Ranveer is keen to explore the genre. The paperwork is likely to be completed soon."

Crossover concept

Crossover film expected to roll in early 2026

The upcoming project is said to be a crossover film that will combine elements from Stree, Bhediya, and Thama. The source added, "The idea is to create an Avengers-style culmination down the road." "They are talking dates as Ranveer will wrap up Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar soon. He has allotted some dates to Don 3 as well. This project is expected to roll in early 2026." Manushi Chhillar is likely to be cast opposite Singh.