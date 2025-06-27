Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana invited to join the Academy 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 534 new members to join its ranks. Among these invitees are Indian actors Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana . The announcement was made on Thursday night via the Academy's official website and social media platforms. Other notable names in this year's class include Jimmy Kimmel, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Branford Marsalis, and Conan O'Brien.

Indian representation Other Indians invited include Payal Kapadia, Smriti Mundhra Haasan and Khurrana are not the only Indians to be invited. Other prominent names include casting director Karan Mally, cinematographer Ranabir Das, costume designer Maxima Basu, documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, and filmmaker Payal Kapadia. The new class also features international stars like Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande, Aubrey Plaza, Danielle Deadwyler, and Andrew Scott.

Official announcement 'We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists' The Academy's CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their excitement over the new members. They said, "We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy." "Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community."

Membership details How the Academy's membership process works The Academy's membership process is based on sponsorship rather than application. Candidates must be sponsored by two existing members from the branch or category they wish to join. The 2025 invited class is notably diverse, with 41% women, 45% from underrepresented communities, and 55% from 60 countries outside the US. If all accept their invitations, the Academy will have a total of 11,120 members in 2025.