Rashmika Mandanna is 'wounded' but 'unbroken' in mysterious first-look poster
Rashmika Mandanna, who is riding high on the success of her recent film Kuberaa, has announced a new solo-led project. The title and first look of this untitled film will be revealed on Friday at 10:08am. Taking to social media, she shared a poster featuring herself in a forest setting with the tagline "Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken." The film is produced by Unformula Films.
In the poster, Mandanna is seen in a forest setting with a burning tree on her right side. She appears to be chased by men, hinting at an intense action sequence. The tagline "Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken" gives a glimpse into her character and the film's serious tone. The film is expected to be a new kind of role for Mandanna, with high production quality and a strong script.
Apart from this untitled film, Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Maddock Films's horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. The third installment of the Pushpa franchise is also on the cards. She is gearing up for The Girlfriend and Rainbow. Meanwhile, her last release Kuberaa is still running in theaters after crossing the ₹100cr mark within five days of its release.