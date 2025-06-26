Rashmika Mandanna is 'wounded' but 'unbroken' in mysterious first-look poster

In the poster, Mandanna is seen in a forest setting with a burning tree on her right side. She appears to be chased by men, hinting at an intense action sequence. The tagline "Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken" gives a glimpse into her character and the film's serious tone. The film is expected to be a new kind of role for Mandanna, with high production quality and a strong script.

Career update

Mandanna's upcoming films

Apart from this untitled film, Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Maddock Films's horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. The third installment of the Pushpa franchise is also on the cards. She is gearing up for The Girlfriend and Rainbow. Meanwhile, her last release Kuberaa is still running in theaters after crossing the ₹100cr mark within five days of its release.