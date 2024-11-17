Summarize Simplifying... In short Suzuki is gearing up to introduce its first electric scooter in India next year, following the footsteps of Honda's Activa Electric.

The launch, expected around the festive season, is seen as a significant move towards expanding the range of eco-friendly transportation options for Indian consumers.

The exact launch date, however, remains under wraps. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suzuki is currently working on Access EV

Suzuki to launch first electric scooter in India next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:39 pm Nov 17, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Suzuki will enter the electric scooter segment in 2025 with an electrified version of its best-selling model, the Access. The move comes as a strategic effort to take on Honda's upcoming electric Activa. For the last two years, Suzuki has been road-testing its electric Burgman on Indian roads. But, now, the firm has opted to launch an electric version of Access first, before Burgman Street Electric.

Plans

Suzuki's electric scooter strategy

Since the Access and Burgman Street scooters are based on the same platform, it would make internal testing of their electric variants easier. Although Suzuki has been slow in introducing new products compared to other Japanese brands, it is eager to make its mark in the electric segment. It is an ambition fueled by Honda's upcoming Activa Electric debut this month.

Availability

Launch timeline and expectations

While Suzuki has not revealed an exact launch date for Access Electric, we expect some major developments around the festive season next year. The launch would be a major step toward widening the spectrum of eco-friendly rides for Indian consumers.