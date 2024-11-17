Suzuki to launch first electric scooter in India next year
Suzuki will enter the electric scooter segment in 2025 with an electrified version of its best-selling model, the Access. The move comes as a strategic effort to take on Honda's upcoming electric Activa. For the last two years, Suzuki has been road-testing its electric Burgman on Indian roads. But, now, the firm has opted to launch an electric version of Access first, before Burgman Street Electric.
Suzuki's electric scooter strategy
Since the Access and Burgman Street scooters are based on the same platform, it would make internal testing of their electric variants easier. Although Suzuki has been slow in introducing new products compared to other Japanese brands, it is eager to make its mark in the electric segment. It is an ambition fueled by Honda's upcoming Activa Electric debut this month.
Launch timeline and expectations
While Suzuki has not revealed an exact launch date for Access Electric, we expect some major developments around the festive season next year. The launch would be a major step toward widening the spectrum of eco-friendly rides for Indian consumers.