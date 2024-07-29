In short Simplifying... In short Ola, an Indian ride-hailing company, is facing allegations from CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, for allegedly copying data to create its own mapping service, Ola Maps.

The accusations surfaced during Ola's ₹6,100-crore IPO rollout, adding to the controversy.

The shift from Google Maps to Ola Maps, which saved the company ₹100 crore annually, is now under scrutiny for potential misuse of confidential information and trade secrets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ola Maps was launched this month

MapMyIndia accuses Ola of copying data to develop Ola Maps

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:15 pm Jul 29, 202404:15 pm

What's the story CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has accused Ola Electric of illegally copying data to develop its recently launched Ola Maps. The legal notice served to Ola Electric, stated that the company had cached and saved its client's API and SDKs from proprietary sources to build Ola Maps for "unjust commercial gains." To note, in 2022, Ola Electric entered into a partnership with MapMyIndia to provide navigation services for its S1 Pro scooter.

Agreement violation

Ola's independent development claims challenged

The legal notice also disputes Ola's assertion of independently developing its API and map data through open sources. It emphasizes that Ola's actions breach the terms of their agreement, which explicitly forbids co-mingling and reverse engineering under Intellectual Property laws. "By indulging in such unscrupulous and illegal activities, you have acted in blatant defiance of the terms and conditions of the agreement," reads the notice.

Mapping shift

Ola's transition from Google Maps overshadowed by allegations

In early July, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola, announced the launch of Ola Maps. This marked a significant shift as it meant that Ola had completely exited from using Google Maps. The transition reduced its mapping service expenditure from ₹100 crore annually to zero. However, this rollout has now been overshadowed by allegations from CE Info Systems, accusing Ola of misusing confidential information and trade secrets belonging exclusively to MapMyIndia.

IPO controversy

Allegations surface amid Ola Electric's IPO rollout

The allegations against Ola surfaced amid the company's ₹6,100-crore IPO rollout, with anchor investors set to begin bidding on August 1. The legal notice from CE Info Systems accuses Ola of adopting unfair trade practices with the sole objective of unjustly enriching itself at the expense of MapMyIndia. "The said illegal actions and the unfair trade practices adopted by you...are unacceptable," stated CE Info Systems.