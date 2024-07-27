In short Simplifying... In short Ola Electric, India's largest e-scooter maker, is set to launch its ₹5,500cr IPO on August 2, with founder Bhavish Aggarwal selling 37.9 million stocks.

Despite a valuation drop of 18.5% to 22% from its last funding round, Ola has secured a 46% market share in e-scooters within three years.

The company initially aimed for a $6-7 billion IPO valuation but has revised it downwards, offering 95.2 million shares for sale. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IPO will value the company between $4.2 billion and $4.4 billion

Ola Electric to launch its ₹5,500cr IPO on August 2

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:40 pm Jul 27, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Ola Electric is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for retail subscription on August 2, according to a filing with stock market regulator SEBI. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm aims to raise ₹5,500 crore in fresh capital through this IPO. The public offering will value the company between $4.2 billion and $4.4 billion, marking a significant event in India's IPO landscape this year.

Subscription closure

IPO to close for retail subscriptions on August 6

The IPO will close for retail subscriptions on August 6, as revealed by the final IPO prospectus filing. Institutional investors will have access to the offering a day earlier on August 1. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal is set to offload 37.9 million stocks in the IPO, which is around 20% lower than initially estimated in the draft IPO prospectus.

Valuation drop

Ola Electric's valuation lower than last funding round

Ola Electric's expected valuation is about 18.5% to 22% lower than its last funding round in September, led by Singapore's investment firm Temasek, which valued India's largest e-scooter maker at $5.4 billion. Despite being loss-making, Ola has managed to secure a 46% market share in e-scooters within three years of its founding. This achievement comes even after it had to reduce its sales goals last year following a reduction of industry incentives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Revised expectations

Ola Electric revises IPO valuation and share offerings

Initially, Ola Electric was targeting a valuation of $6-7 billion for its IPO but has since revised its expectations downwards. As per its draft red herring prospectus filed in December, the company is facilitating an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 95.2 million shares.