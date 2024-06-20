In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex rose over 140 points, with NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK leading the gains.

However, the Indian Rupee fell 0.23% against the US Dollar, while gold and silver futures saw increases.

However, the Indian Rupee fell 0.23% against the US Dollar, while gold and silver futures saw increases.

Despite global markets ending negatively, fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained steady.

Hindalco, Grasim, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks

Sensex gains over 140 points, Nifty settles near 23,570 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Jun 20, 202404:00 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.18% to 77,478.93 points, the Nifty jumped 0.22% to 23,567 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 173.65 points, or 1.11%, to 15,616.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 1.98%, 1.79%, and 1.14%, respectively. Hindalco, Grasim, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.34%, 2.2%, and 1.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, and Sun Pharma lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.4%, 2.04%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,005.44 points, 18,335.32 points, and 38,633.02 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.03% to 17,862.23 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.23% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.23% to end at ₹83.65 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.42%, to settle at ₹72,031, silver futures shot up by 1.39% to ₹90,718. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.29, or 0.36% to $80.78 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, while petrol is sold at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.