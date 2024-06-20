Sensex gains over 140 points, Nifty settles near 23,570 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.18% to 77,478.93 points, the Nifty jumped 0.22% to 23,567 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 173.65 points, or 1.11%, to 15,616.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 1.98%, 1.79%, and 1.14%, respectively. Hindalco, Grasim, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.34%, 2.2%, and 1.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, and Sun Pharma lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.4%, 2.04%, and 1.8%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,005.44 points, 18,335.32 points, and 38,633.02 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.03% to 17,862.23 points.
INR goes down 0.23% against US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.23% to end at ₹83.65 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.42%, to settle at ₹72,031, silver futures shot up by 1.39% to ₹90,718. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.29, or 0.36% to $80.78 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, while petrol is sold at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹92.13 per liter and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.