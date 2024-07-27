In short Simplifying... In short Vistara is enhancing its in-flight experience by offering free Wi-Fi on international routes.

Vistara elevates in-flight experience with free Wi-Fi on international routes

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Jul 27, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Vistara, an Indian full-service carrier, has announced the provision of 20 minutes of complimentary Wi-Fi on its international flights. The service is available across all three cabins on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft. This move makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer such a benefit, as per the company's press release. Passengers also have the option to purchase extended plans using Indian credit or debit cards.

Extended services

Wi-Fi plans and additional offerings

The airline's offerings include a complimentary data plan for Business Class & Platinum Club Vistara Members, and free chat for all Club Vistara members throughout the flight. Paid plans are available with unlimited data for messaging apps at ₹372.74 + GST, unlimited data including embedded audio and video streaming for ₹1,577.54 + GST, and all streaming protocols for ₹2,707.04 + GST.

High standards

Advanced in-flight entertainment and accolades

Vistara's fleet features advanced in-flight entertainment systems with nearly 700 hours of content. The wireless connectivity is powered by Panasonic Avionics, enabling seamless internet access at 35,00-feet. Vistara has been recognized as India's highest-rated airline on TripAdvisor and Skytrax. It continues to receive accolades for its world-class cabin cleanliness and high safety standards. The airline has consistently been named 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' and has received various prestigious awards, solidifying its position among world's top airlines.