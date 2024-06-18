In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex rose to 77,301 points, with NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY PSE leading the gains.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee strengthened against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

In global markets, Asian indices showed mixed results, while NASDAQ advanced in the US.

Sensex climbs to 77,301 points, Nifty settles near 23,560 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:54 pm Jun 18, 202403:54 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.4% to end at 77,301.14 points while the Nifty gained 0.39% to finish at 23,557.9 points. The midcap stocks also witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.44% to 15,591.55 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.84%, 1.09%, and 1%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corporation, and Wipro, adding 3.57%, 3.2%, and 3.01%, respectively. Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Tata Steel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.21%, 1.54%, and 1.11%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Tuesday. While Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 17,915.55 points and 38,482.11 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.47% to 3,030.25 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.95%, to 17,857.02 points.

INR goes up 0.19% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.19% to settle at ₹83.41 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at ₹71,320. However, the silver prices fell by ₹315, or 0.35%, to ₹88,505. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.45% to settle at $80.33 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.