In short Simplifying... In short Disability rights activists are pushing for a larger budget allocation in 2024 to improve accessible infrastructure in healthcare facilities and fund insurance schemes for disabled individuals.

They also urge for increased funding for organizations like the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled suggests that 5% of allocations across ministries should be set aside for disabled individuals.

Disability rights activists urge budget increase

Budget 2024: Disability rights activists demand increased budget allocation

By Chanshimla Varah 05:56 pm Jul 20, 202405:56 pm

What's the story As the government gears up to present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, disability rights activists are urging for a rise in budget allocations to promote inclusive development for individuals with disabilities. Arman Ali, executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, stressed on designating budgets under central and state schemes across various ministries.

Call for improved accessible infrastructure in healthcare

He emphasized the pressing need for budget allocations to enhance accessible infrastructure, particularly in community hospitals, primary health centers, district hospitals, and sub-district hospitals. He warned that without such funding, individuals with disabilities would continue to encounter significant obstacles when accessing healthcare facilities. He also advocated for dedicated budget allocations for life and health insurance schemes specifically designed for persons with disabilities, and urged for increased funding for the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Increased funding for disability rights implementation sought

Ali further stressed on the need to increase funding for organizations like the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD), National Trust, RCI, and NHFDC, which support NGOs, local committees, and beneficiaries. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) echoed Ali's sentiments, advocating a cross-sectoral approach to address disability issues in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. NPRD suggested that 5% of allocations across ministries should be earmarked for disabled individuals

NPRD calls for enhanced allocations for DePwD and Health Ministry

NPRD also called for enhanced allocations for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD) and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to implement the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. They noted that funding for these departments has decreased over time, and even allocated amounts are often not fully utilized. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on July 23.