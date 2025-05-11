Mohammad Abbas claims his 48th 5-wicket haul in FC cricket
What's the story
Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas had a dream debut for Nottinghamshire in the Rothesay County Championship, taking five wickets and giving his new side a massive lead over his former club Hampshire.
The match was played at Trent Bridge, where 16 wickets fell on the second day.
Abbas had spent four seasons at Utilita Bowl, where he took 180 First-Class wickets before moving to Trent Bridge for part of this season.Embed
Match impact
Abbas's debut performance leads to Hampshire's 1st innings collapse
Abbas, representing Nottinghamshire against his former team Hampshire, bowled them out for 196 in their first innings, in reply to Nottinghamshire's 333.
He returned with brilliant figures of 5/31 from 15 overs (4 maidens), giving his new team a healthy lead.
Hampshire's Kyle Abbott played a pivotal role in his team's fightback from a precarious 106/7. He scored a brisk 67. Abbott shone with three sixes.
Game-changing moments
Abbas's early breakthroughs set the tone for Nottinghamshire
Abbas's first wicket in Nottinghamshire colors came as he dismissed Nick Gubbins with a catch to the fourth slip.
This was followed by three wickets in three overs either side of lunch, turning Hampshire's promising position from 96/3 into a precarious one at 99/6.
His scalps included Tom Prest, skipper Ben Brown, Liam Dawson, and Toby Albert , all contributing significantly to Hampshire's first innings collapse.
Numbers
Abbas races to a tally of 780 FC scalps
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbas has raced to 780 First-Class wickets. Playing his 193rd match, the Pakistani pacer picked his 48th five-wicket haul. He also owns thirteen 10-wicket match hauls and 34 four-fers.
100 of his wickets have come in Test cricket for Pakistan at 23.18.
Progress
Nottinghamshire recover well
Though they had a shaky start in their second innings at 59/5, Nottinghamshire recovered well to end the day at a strong 171/6.
Nottinghamshire's middle order stepped up. Jack Haynes and Liam Patterson-White formed a partnership worth 87 runs, stabilizing the innings.
For Hampsire, Abbott added two more wickets to his first-innings five-wicket haul.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
A debut to remember for Mohammad Abbas.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 10, 2025
Relive all five wickets 👇#NOTvHAM pic.twitter.com/KxUZFSOJhz