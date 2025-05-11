What's the story

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas had a dream debut for Nottinghamshire in the Rothesay County Championship, taking five wickets and giving his new side a massive lead over his former club Hampshire.

The match was played at Trent Bridge, where 16 wickets fell on the second day.

Abbas had spent four seasons at Utilita Bowl, where he took 180 First-Class wickets before moving to Trent Bridge for part of this season.Embed