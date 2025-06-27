On camera: Gangster's mother shot dead by unidentified assailants
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Harjit Kaur, the mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shot dead in Batala, Punjab, on Thursday night. The attack took place at around 9:30pm on Qadian Road under the Civil Lines area. Unidentified bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at Kaur and her companion Karanvir Singh while they were seated inside a car.
Twitter Post
CCTV captures murder
Breaking : Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in a firing incident in Batala. Two shooters opened fire on a Scorpio car driver Karanvir Singh died on the spot, while Bhagwanpuria’s mother succumbed to injuries on the way to Amritsar hospital. pic.twitter.com/H7idu64jCN— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 27, 2025
Aftermath
Victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds
Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their faces, chests, and abdomens. Singh was declared dead on arrival at Batala Civil Hospital, while Kaur was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar, where she later died from her injuries. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paramveer Singh confirmed that "unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted their car and opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the scene."
Investigation progress
Motive behind attack still under investigation
A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the culprits. The motive behind this brazen attack is still under investigation. Authorities are looking into the possibility of it being an act of gang retaliation linked to Bhagwanpuria's criminal network. DSP Singh said, "We are investigating the motive behind the incident."
Criminal connections
Bhagwanpuria linked to Sidhu Moosewala murder case
Bhagwanpuria is one of Punjab's most wanted gangsters and a key accused in the 2022 murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He has several criminal cases against him, including extortion and drug trafficking. In March this year, he was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted from Bathinda Central Jail to Silchar Jail in Assam.