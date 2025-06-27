On camera: Gangster's mother shot dead by unidentified assailants 

In a shocking incident, Harjit Kaur, the mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shot dead in Batala, Punjab , on Thursday night. The attack took place at around 9:30pm on Qadian Road under the Civil Lines area. Unidentified bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at Kaur and her companion Karanvir Singh while they were seated inside a car.

Twitter Post CCTV captures murder Breaking : Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in a firing incident in Batala. Two shooters opened fire on a Scorpio car driver Karanvir Singh died on the spot, while Bhagwanpuria’s mother succumbed to injuries on the way to Amritsar hospital. pic.twitter.com/H7idu64jCN — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 27, 2025

Aftermath Victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their faces, chests, and abdomens. Singh was declared dead on arrival at Batala Civil Hospital, while Kaur was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar, where she later died from her injuries. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paramveer Singh confirmed that "unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted their car and opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the scene."

Investigation progress Motive behind attack still under investigation A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the culprits. The motive behind this brazen attack is still under investigation. Authorities are looking into the possibility of it being an act of gang retaliation linked to Bhagwanpuria's criminal network. DSP Singh said, "We are investigating the motive behind the incident."