Elderly tied-up, wearing feces-stained clothes: Noida old age home horror 

The Noida Police and the State Women's Commission have rescued 39 senior citizens from Anand Niketan Vridha Ashram in Sector 55. The rescue operation was reportedly launched following a confidential complaint. Videos from the residence that have gone viral show the horrific conditions, including an old woman with her hands tied.

Raid details Many residents found tied up in rooms Upon their arrival, officials found many elderly residents tied up in their clothes and locked in rooms. State Women Commission member Meenakshi Bharala revealed that some elderly men were confined to basement-like rooms. While most of the men were found without clothes, women had only partial clothing. Many residents were also discovered wearing urine-stained or feces-stained clothes, indicating neglect and poor hygiene standards at the facility.

Twitter Post Video from the ashram UP के नोएडा में सेक्टर-55 में चल रहे आनंद निकेतन वृद्ध सेवा आश्रम की गोपनीय शिकायत पर

राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य मीना भराला ने औचक निरीक्षण किया तो यहाँ हालात बद से भी बदतर पाए गए.... किसी के हाथ पैर बंधे मिले तो कोई कोठरी जैसे कक्ष में लॉक मिला।

इस प्राइवेट आश्रम में बड़े घर के… pic.twitter.com/5m8Rt8GhRi — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) June 27, 2025

Staff shortage One employee admitted to having only completed her 12th standard "It was nothing short of a prison. Some men were found locked in dark basement-like spaces, while women were barely clothed. The stench was unbearable," said Bharala. The investigation also revealed a lack of proper staff to take care of the elderly residents. One employee, who identified herself as a nurse, admitted to having only completed her 12th standard. Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the ashram charged a donation of ₹2.5 lakh from families of residents.