Elderly tied-up, wearing feces-stained clothes: Noida old age home horror
The Noida Police and the State Women's Commission have rescued 39 senior citizens from Anand Niketan Vridha Ashram in Sector 55. The rescue operation was reportedly launched following a confidential complaint. Videos from the residence that have gone viral show the horrific conditions, including an old woman with her hands tied.
Upon their arrival, officials found many elderly residents tied up in their clothes and locked in rooms. State Women Commission member Meenakshi Bharala revealed that some elderly men were confined to basement-like rooms. While most of the men were found without clothes, women had only partial clothing. Many residents were also discovered wearing urine-stained or feces-stained clothes, indicating neglect and poor hygiene standards at the facility.
UP के नोएडा में सेक्टर-55 में चल रहे आनंद निकेतन वृद्ध सेवा आश्रम की गोपनीय शिकायत पर— TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) June 27, 2025
राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य मीना भराला ने औचक निरीक्षण किया तो यहाँ हालात बद से भी बदतर पाए गए.... किसी के हाथ पैर बंधे मिले तो कोई कोठरी जैसे कक्ष में लॉक मिला।
इस प्राइवेट आश्रम में बड़े घर के… pic.twitter.com/5m8Rt8GhRi
One employee admitted to having only completed her 12th standard
"It was nothing short of a prison. Some men were found locked in dark basement-like spaces, while women were barely clothed. The stench was unbearable," said Bharala. The investigation also revealed a lack of proper staff to take care of the elderly residents. One employee, who identified herself as a nurse, admitted to having only completed her 12th standard. Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the ashram charged a donation of ₹2.5 lakh from families of residents.
The center had also charged ₹6,000 per month for food and accommodation services. A case has been registered against the ashram following these revelations. The elderly residents are being shifted to a government-run old-age home in the coming days. Per reports, most of the residents there are from affluent families whose children are either abroad or unwilling to keep them.